Vehicle crashes into apartment complex, residents and driver uninjured

UNINCORPORATED ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) South Metro Fire Rescue says a vehicle crashed into a vacant apartment unit on East Harvard Avenue in unincorporated Arapahoe County on Sunday night.

The apartment unit was located in the Ivy Crossings Apartment Complex. The SMFR Tech Rescue Team was able to stabilize the structure.

The driver and residents were uninjured. The residents living in the unit were in the process of moving out at the time of the crash.

A tow truck was able to remove the vehicle from the apartment building.

No information has been released on what led to the vehicle crash.

SMFR is still investigating.