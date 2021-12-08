Vehicle crashes and rolls into Aurora home, 3 people injured

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says three people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed and rolled into a home early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:42 a.m. in the 700 block of Havana St. Police said the vehicle crashed and then rolled into a house.

All three people inside the vehicle were trapped following the crash and had to be extricated.

The male driver was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. The two passengers, female juveniles, were also taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

APD said that nobody inside the home was injured, but the home did receive significant damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.