Hundreds of homes evacuated as wildfire spreads in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) is battling a vegetation fire burning in Unincorporated Douglas County.

UPDATE 1:00 p.m.: Smoke from this fire is now covering many of the homes in the BackCountry Subdivision. SkyFOX is having to clear the area to refuel but will be back over the fire shortly.

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: South Metro Fire says the fire has now spread to 267 acres, but is 60% contained. However, there is still a “moderate risk” for forward spread.

As for evacuations, 964 Code Red notifications were sent, more than 700 of which were contained.

.#Chatridge2Fire update – The fire is 267 acres, 60% contained, still a moderate risk of forward spread. 2 large air tankers, 2 small engine air tankers, 1 helicopter, 1 lead plane and 1 multi-mission aircraft ordered or on the fire. https://t.co/TZSgUEEbta — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 29, 2020

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.: The Douglas County Sheriff has released a map of the area under mandatory evacuation. Most people are still being sent to Thunderridge High School, but those with animals can go to the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

https://t.co/IdxzD3xXFt this link shows a map for the evacuation area and available shelters for #chatridge2fire. For people please go to Thunderridge Highschool and shelter in place inside of vehicles. Large and small animals can be taken to the Douglas County Fairgrounds. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 29, 2020

UPDATE 11:42 p.m.: A mandatory evacuation has been issued for several hundred homes in the BackCountry Subdivision and trails to the south in Highlands Ranch.

People being evacuated are asked to go to Thunderridge High School and remain in their cars.

.#Chatridge2Fire update – MANDATORY EVACUATION order being issued for all of the Back Country Subdivison and trails to the south in @highlands_ranch 1 large air tanker has been ordered. Media staging area at SMFR Station 40 located at 10297 N. Chatfield Dr. pic.twitter.com/ga8shERfYW — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 29, 2020

UPDATE 11:07 a.m.: The Douglas County Sheriff has evacuated a training facility near Highway 85 and Ron King Trail as a precaution.

Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Facility, off Hwy 85 and Ron King Trail is being evacuated as a precaution..more info to follow. Stay on Twitter with us and @SouthMetroPIO for updates. https://t.co/rqTXAx66yo — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 29, 2020

UPDATE: 11:00 a.m.: SkyFOX is on its way to the fire. Crews at the scene say it is covering about 10 acres. Two houses have been “successfully protected” according to South Metro Fire Rescue on Twitter.

At this point there have been no evacuations and no injuries.

UPDATE: 10:38 a.m.: Two homes are currently being protected as a vegetation burns in an unincorporated area of Douglas County.

Structure protection is in place at 2 homes. Helicopter continues to make water drops. Very gusty winds, dry vegetation and difficult terrain are making for dangerous firefighting conditions. A 2nd Alarm has been called, doubling the amount of resources. pic.twitter.com/ajo5YCpghx — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 29, 2020

SMFR said the fire started on Chatridge Court around 9:49 a.m. on Monday.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, SMFR sent out an update saying that structure protection is in place at 2 homes.

SMFR said it is aggressively attacking the fire on the ground and by using a helicopter to make water drops.

Very gusty winds, dry vegetation and difficult terrain are making for dangerous firefighting conditions, according to SMFR.

SMFR says a second alarm has been called, doubling the amount of resources used in attacking the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.