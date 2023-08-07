DENVER (KDVR) — Plant-based people with a sweet tooth are in luck. The Cake Bar, a completely vegan bakery in Capitol Hill (214 E 13th Ave), opens on Aug. 12.

Think peanut butter mousse, vanilla buttercream, chocolate ganache icing, but all of it’s plant-based. While custom and premade cakes are available, the showstopper is the handheld cakes.

Vegan cupcakes made by Angie Wells at The Cake Bar. (Photo credits Angela Wells) Vegan cake at The Cake Bar. (Photo credits Angela Wells) Vegan cake at The Cake Bar. (Photo credits Angela Wells)

“What makes it so innovative is going to be like the Cold Stone Creamery of cake. So you’re going to be able to walk in and choose your cake flavor, choose your frosting flavor, choose your toppings and it’s made in like an ice cream paper cup to-go,” said owner Angie Wells. “So whatever your sweet tooth is craving as far as cake goes is quickly made in a to-go container for you like ice cream.”

And it’s not just cakes.

The vegan-owned, Black-owned, woman-owned and LGBTQIA+-owned establishment hosts other local plant-based vendors that serve coffee, croissants, cinnamon rolls and muffins. You can find Benne’s Sweet Treats, Green Bus Cafe, Kind Confections and local artisans at the bakery.

Wells’ vegan journey started in 2012. She began vegan baking plant-based cakes for friends and family during the pandemic. Now, she’s creating a collection of certified vegan cake mixes and frostings and opening up her own shop.

“Moving here, I was having trouble finding cake that tasted good. I was paying top dollar for pretty vegan cakes, but you know, just taking one bite and wasting the rest. So I really wanted to focus on taste,” said Wells.

After lots of trial and error, Wells claims the key to making her vegan cakes taste so good is adding apple sauce, which gives the cake a moist and light texture.

“I think that everybody deserves to be included in life’s sweetest moments,” said Wells.