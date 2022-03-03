AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Disposable vape pens are believed to have made a smoke shop on Colfax a target for thieves. Now, they are asking for customers to support them so they can pay their rent this month.

A mom-and-pop smoke shop on Colfax Avenue, called “The Bong Shop,” was broken into early Monday morning.

The thieves, caught on camera, rolled up in a sedan before using a crowbar to break into the store. The shop owners said they went right to the wall of vape pens, ignoring other items in the shop and stole about $3,000 worth of property, not including repair costs for the front door.

Owners Sarah Erkes and John Bond believed this shop was their big break.

“We have the day off on Monday, but being small business owners, we’re always here. We’re always working,” said Sara Erkes, owner.

Nonetheless, somebody decided that they were going to break in and it was all caught on camera.

“They had hats, gloves, masks, dressed head to toe, completely covered, but they were quick and nimble,” Erkes said. “These people weren’t the homeless people you see down the street. They pulled up in a shiny car that had a sunroof and nice wheels on.”

The family who was inside the shop at the time of the break-in is understandably shaken up.

“The fact that we were here and that my son was just on the other side of that door, he has autism,” John Bond said. “Maybe it was better, we didn’t hear him, maybe they could have weapons I don’t know.”

“I’m pissed right now. I’m pissed off,” said John’s son, Pheonix.

The family just wants the perpetrators to be caught.

After this, the owners have considered not carrying vape products anymore. they were told by the locksmith that if criminals want in they’re going to get in but they’ve beefed up security and strengthened the door.