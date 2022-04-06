AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department has parted ways with Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly announced Wednesday morning.

Wilson became the first female police chief of APD in August of 2020. She has been with APD for 25 years.

FOX31 obtained an email sent by Twombly announcing the change, and it was later confirmed in a news release sent by the city.

Sources told FOX31’s Rob Low that Wilson was terminated.

“I need to let you know that I am making a leadership change at the Aurora Police Department. My decision comes after a considerable amount of assessment of the state of APD and Chief Wilson’s work in her two years as chief. I recognize there are areas of the department that need refocused attention,” Twombly said.

Twombly praised Wilson’s community involvement.

“It is clear that Chief Wilson has prioritized community involvement. However, the police chief also needs to effectively manage the operations of the department, effectively engage with staff, build morale, and validate employee feedback. To provide the level of public safety that our community deserve, a change in leadership must occur,” Twombly said.

APD Division Chief Chris Juul will oversee operations at APD temporarily, Twombly said.

Aurora Police Division Chief Chris Juul (Credit: Aurora Police Department)

A nationwide search will begin immediately for the next chief.

“We must continually evolve as a city to build up our “New Way” of approaching public safety to serve the best interests of our community and our employees,” Twombly explained.

Attorney General Phil Weiser released the following statement:

“I thank Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson’s for her years of service. She worked hard to develop a consent decree that will improve policing and build trust in law enforcement in Aurora. Regardless of who the police chief is, the city has an obligation to implement the requirements of the consent decree. We look forward to continuing that important work.”

This is a breaking news story.