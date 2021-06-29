Vandals write racist messages on vehicles in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Vandals spray-painted several vehicles in Denver with racist messages and symbols.

It happened near the intersection of East Cedar Avenue and South Logan Street.

Did you know there's a cleaning product specifically for vehicle graffiti? About a dozen Denver neighbors are very familiar with it now after someone tagged more than a dozen cars with vile, racist words and symbols. They also spray painted license plates and head lights pic.twitter.com/GScuFEMWbB — Ashley Michels (@ReporterAshley) June 29, 2021

Those targeted said they were able to clean off the spray paint OK, but it left residue showing remnants of the racist messages in their vehicle’s paint.

They said the acts seem random and that they have not seen such an act in the neighborhood before. They wonder who did it — and why.

