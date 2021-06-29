Vandals write racist messages on vehicles in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Vandals spray-painted several vehicles in Denver with racist messages and symbols.
It happened near the intersection of East Cedar Avenue and South Logan Street.
Those targeted said they were able to clean off the spray paint OK, but it left residue showing remnants of the racist messages in their vehicle’s paint.
They said the acts seem random and that they have not seen such an act in the neighborhood before. They wonder who did it — and why.
FOX31’s Ashley Michels is on scene and will have more at 9 p.m.