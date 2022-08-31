CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Castle Rock police are looking for two individuals who are wanted for causing over $10,000 in damages to a local park.

According to the Castle Rock Police Department, officers are looking to identify two individuals who vandalized Philip S. Miller Park. The park is located at 1375 West Plum Creek Pkwy.

Suspects wanted in park vandalism (Photo: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Police said the vandalism happened around midnight on Friday, Aug. 12.

According to police, the suspects caused over $10,000 in damage to the park. They also attempted to light some of the park equipment on fire. Officers said the suspects then fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.