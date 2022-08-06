DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspects who allegedly vandalized a construction site and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

According to DCSO, the suspects broke into a construction site at the northwest corner of South Jordan Road and Market Street in Stonegate. Deputies reported the incident happened on July 2 at 2 a.m., but are still looking for the suspects.

Deputies said that once the suspects were inside the site, they used the construction equipment to vandalize the property and cause a massive amount of damage. Deputies estimate the damage to the site cost well over $100,000.

Alleged bikes the suspects used to flee the construction site. (Photo: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspects then fled the scene on what appeared to be bikes, DCSO said. One suspect did leave behind a jacket pictured below and hopes the jacket may help identify the individuals.

Jacket found at the construction site. (Photo: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on this vandalism case is asked to contact Detective Vondra at 303-660-7579.