BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A search is on for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to school buses in Brighton.

More than a dozen buses are now out of commission just as the school year is to begin. Surveillance video shows two people hopping a fence and vandalizing 14 buses.

School bus routes will not be impacted despite the damage, according to the 27J Schools District spokesperson.

Windows were busted out on a portion of the district’s fleet. Hoods were opened and there are concerns engines could have been tampered with.

“I’m disheartened. I can’t believe it honestly,” former 27J Schools student Justine Fretter said.

Her son Zeus goes into the sixth grade next week.

“Who would do something like that? Why? Who would want to vandalize?” Zeus said.

At one point, the video shows the pair climbing on top of the buses and setting off fire extinguishers.

“That’s crazy! Who would do something like that? I don’t get it. It’s sad,” Fretter said.

It is the third-lowest funded district in the state on a per student basis which has prompted people to ask why these buses were targeted.

“We ask ourselves the same thing – who would do something like this to an essential service for children to get their education?” 27J Schools Director of Communications Janelle Asmus said.

Tires were also scattered about before the two appear to sneak out an hour later after midnight.

Brighton police are asking anyone who might recognize the two people in the video to call them at (303) 655-8740.

The 27J district that faces financial struggles will now have to pay out of its own pocket what insurance doesn’t pay.