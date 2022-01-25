Vandals cause thousands in damage to Snowcat in Eagle County

Two suspects vandalized a privately-owned Snowcat in Dotsero, CO. on 1/24/2022. Courtesy: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office 1/25/2022

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people broke into a privately-owned Snowcat Monday evening in the community of Dotsero.

The suspects broke into one of two Snowcats parked on Coffee Pot Road. The Snowcats are used to clear hundreds of miles of snowmobile trails between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs.

Two suspects vandalized a privately-owned Snowcat in Dotsero, CO. on 1/24/2022. Courtesy: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office 1/25/2022

Two suspects vandalized a privately-owned Snowcat in Dotsero, CO. on 1/24/2022. Courtesy: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office 1/25/2022

Two suspects vandalized a privately-owned Snowcat in Dotsero, CO. on 1/24/2022. Courtesy: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office 1/25/2022

The suspects are believed to have broken into the Snowcat to assist in pulling out a vehicle stranded in a snowbank. The result was approximately $5,000 worth of damage.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to come forward with any information on the suspects.

Tippers may call Deputy Devan Salazar at (970) 328-8500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, or 1-800-972-TIPS. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.