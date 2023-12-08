DENVER (KDVR) — Parker police are searching for a suspect who allegedly caused more than $16,000 worth of damage to two parks, including a memorial park.

Between Nov. 21 and Dec. 5, the Parker Police Department said a total of 11 trees at the Angel Memorial Garden at McCabe Meadows Park and the Salisbury Equestrian Park were cut down or damaged. Playground equipment at Salisbury Equestrian Park was also damaged, as well as two wooden posts.

In total, the suspect allegedly caused $16,600 worth of damages.

According to Parker Police, this is the third time the Angel Memorial Garden has been vandalized.

The Rowan Tree Foundation is a nonprofit that honors children who were lost at the Angel Memorial Garden. They spoke out after they found damage to the park on Nov. 21 and Nov. 24 after five memorial trees were “chopped down by someone, for no other reason than to destroy.”

“We’ve seen some dark stuff so we will get through this and we’ll get new trees and make it more beautiful than ever. It’s really sad that someone felt that was a way to express themselves. It’s just heartbreaking,” the foundation’s executive director Corinne O’Flynn said.

According to the Angel Memorial Park, they were able to replace the trees that were chopped down in November in time for a Dec. 2 event. However, on Dec. 6, two of those newly planted trees were chopped down again.

Parker Police have released two photos of the suspect who was caught on camera during the Dec. 5 incident. The photos show the suspect swinging an axe.

Police are now asking if anyone can identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.