Vandal causes significant damage to the Cathedral Basilica, police need help finding suspect

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception was vandalized on Oct. 10 with messages and symbols of hate.

Denver police are urging anyone with information about 26-year-old Madeline Ann Cramer to contact them. Cramer is a suspect in the incident.



Suspect Madeline Ann Cramer (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

This incident is the latest in a number of church defamations just in the past month. Two weeks ago, a Catholic Church in Boulder was vandalized with pro-abortion messages and anarchist symbols on the church building, signs and a truck in the parking lot. The Holy Eucharist was stolen from a church in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood around three weeks ago. And about a month ago, abortion-related graffiti was painted on the doors, garden sign, church sign and walls of St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville.

