Van that transports dogs in need from Four Corners to Front Range vandalized

DENVER (KDVR) — Soul Dog Rescue says it is stranded after suspected vandals left their animal transport van trashed.

Last week, Soul Dog Rescue says staff needed to rent a van for a trip across the state to pickup animals. While their regular transport van was parked in the rental lot in Englewood, Soul Dog says someone broke in and damaged the electrical components.

“They pretty much ripped out all the wiring and tried to hot wire it,” foster coordinator Deborah Dunham told FOX31. “The whole underneath of the dash looks like it’s been gutted.”

According to Dunham, the damaged vehicle is the rescue’s only four-wheel-drive vehicle and the one that can make it over the mountains.

“That’s our primary one when weather gets gnarly and now we don’t have it,” Dunham said.

Soul Dog regularly makes trips from the Denver area to southwestern Colorado to pickup rescued dogs and cats.

“We focus primarily on the Four Corners area, which is the southern Ute mountain range as well as Navajo and Hopi,” she said.

Dunham says dogs on the reservations are loved but do not get proper care due to a lack of funding and resources for veterinary care.

“When these animals are not vaccinated properly, we’re spreading disease. When they’re not spayed and neutered, we’re inbreeding and over breeding,” she said.

The rescue holds vaccination events, spay-and-neuter clinics and pet food giveaways in addition to rescuing dogs and cats.

“I would never expect anybody to know that that was a Soul Dog Rescue vehicle. We don’t have it tagged in any way shape or form that we’re a nonprofit – please don’t touch us,” Dunham said.

Soul Dog says it doesn’t have funding reserves to cover such a large repair or a new vehicle.

“Thank God that we have the support that we do but when it comes to a big item like this, we’re done. We’re stuck. There’s nothing we can do. Until the next grant season or the next personal funder comes up, we’re at a standstill,” Dunham said.

They are asking for donations, which can be made directly through their website.

Additionally, they are seeking volunteers to help drive animals from the Four Corners area back to the Denver area.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can email Soul Dog Rescue at admin@souldog.org or send them a message on Facebook.