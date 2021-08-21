Valverde residents not satisfied with response in community meeting

DENVER (KDVR) — After a string of drive-by shootings in the Valverde neighborhood, residents met with police and prosecutors to get answers.

“There’s a lot of anger in the community and a lot of guns,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said, noting that violence is happening across the city.

In the last two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings reported in the Valverde neighborhood in southwest Denver.

“We are flagging those cases for argument for higher bonds,” McCann said.

Neighbors wouldn’t show their face or names on camera, but they said they want criminals held accountable. Some said it’s too easy for a suspect to get out of jail on a cheap bond.

“That gives us a heads-up: hey, this is someone that the police department really thinks is dangerous, we should be arguing for higher bonds,” McCann said.

“Let us know if you’re seeing things that don’t look quite right to you — that are suspicious. Be super vigilant,” Denver Police Department District Four Commander Mark Fleecs said.

Denver Police said when it comes to drive-by shootings, quarrels between people or gangs, “it’s happening for a reason, typically, not always,” Fleecs said.

Ultimately, the Valverde neighborhood wants the criminal element to leave for good before it gets worse.

“The overall plea is: please, anything that is within our power, we have to get this under control,” District 7 Denver City Council Member Jolon Clark said.