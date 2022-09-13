ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Those who knew a fallen Arvada police officer during his time in the military are reflecting on his passing.

Dillon Vakoff, 27, was shot and killed Sunday morning after responding to a disturbance. The suspect is in custody.

Trey McGuire is the founder and president of Every Warrior Network, which helps soldiers transition to civilian life. The two met three or four years ago when Vakoff was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Northwest Louisiana.

“I still don’t know if I’ve picked my jaw up off the floor,” said McGuire, who found out about the news via mutual friends on Sunday morning.

McGuire said that from the moment he first met Vakoff, he knew the Ralston Valley graduate was destined to be a difference-maker.

“There’s an old saying out there: ‘Who cares for the caregivers?’ And it’s the Dillon Vakoffs of the world,” McGuire said.

Funeral services are set for Friday.

