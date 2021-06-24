Vail Valley dream home with 30,000 square feet of luxurious amenities lists for $42M, see photos here

EDWARDS, Colo. (KDVR) — If you are looking for the ultimate Colorado dream home, look no further. A $42 million property just hit the market in the Vail Valley. Not only does it have a main house, it also has a lodge, multiple guest houses, a car barn, apartments, and so much more!

The Casteel Creek campground has 18 bedrooms, 31 bathrooms, and more than 250 acres.

The main house has over 30,000 square feet and eight bedrooms.

The property is listed by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by Barbara Scrivens. It is located at 2400 Casteel Creek in Edwards.

The property was built in 2001. Broker Barbara Scrivens said the owner, architect and survey team worked for months to position every portion of the home with intentional view corridors. Every part of the house had to be perfectly placed. The house was also all about inventing and designing what had not previously been envisioned, and was a combination of old-world and contemporary, clean lines.

Amenities

200-foot cantilevered steel viewing bridge

architectural pods

ice cream parlor

theater

cowboy saloon

spa

exercise facility

outdoor entertaining areas

rock climbing wall

elevator

expansive arcade room

Swedish sauna

steam shower

50 foot lap pool

soundproof shooting gallery

authentic Japanese Teppanyaki Grill

air-conditioned indoor fieldhouse

full-sized soccer field

Wild west themed town center with sheriff’s office and car barn, 12 snowmobiles, 3 ATVs, a German Unimog and a 10-person touring snowcat

Overview of the property:

Malia Nobrega (Vail Luxury Group)