DENVER (KDVR) — The average home values in the town of Vail are $1,652,138, according to Zillow, making it increasingly unaffordable for locals who live there.

In response to the spike in property values, the Vail Town Council voted on Tuesday to help Habitat for Humanity build 10 homes in Timber Ridge.

These homes are going towards buyers earning under 80% of the area median income for people like educators, law enforcement, tradespeople, healthcare, grocery store and resort employees, according to the press release.

“The availability and affordability of both rental and home ownership remains the most critical issue facing the Eagle River Valley,” Elyse Howard, Habitat’s director of development, said in a press release. “Eagle County Government and the Town of Vail continue to be leaders in affordable housing. This program will allow Habitat families to purchase a home in Vail for the first time in our almost 30-year history — no easy feat for a ski town.”

A three-bedroom home at Timber Ridge is estimated to be worth $868,000. For each house, this means the financial input from the community and the zero percent loan helps pay for the house.

The entire project costs $8 million. The town of Vail put $2 million to help with affordable housing with zero-interest mortgages. Pending the 2024 budget approval on Jan. 9, the Eagle County Government will also invest $2 million. Habitat is now trying to raise another $4 million for the rest of the houses to pay the developer for the remainder.

However, these houses aren’t for free. Potential buyers will pay Habitat for Humanity around $400,000 – $450,000 overtime.

The point of the project is that these houses will always be at zero interest, even if a family moves out. Habitat will buy it back and sell it to another family in need of affordable housing.

“You can afford a lot more with a zero-interest loan. That’s part of the magic or the special sauce of Habitat. Our work is that we can offer that zero-interest loan, it’s part of our mission,” said Elyse Howard with Habitat for Humanity.

For example, for a family of four in Eagle County, 80% of the annual maximum income is about $94,000 a year, said Howard. A family of four earning $94,000 a year can qualify for a lot more with a loan at a 0% interest rate than they can at an 8% interest rate.

“The main goal of this project is preserving and enhancing the family demographic currently served by Timber Ridge that will ensure community growth in the Town through increased home ownership,” Vail Mayor Travis Coggin said in a release.

The houses are planned to replace 40-year-old rental-only buildings that are set to be demolished this spring.

By the spring of 2025, the Habitat homes will be ready for people to move into at Timber Ridge.