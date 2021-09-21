Vail Resorts requiring proof of vaccination for dining services

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Skiers may not need a reservation this season at Vail Resorts’ several Colorado mountains, but they will need to bring something if they want to dine indoors: proof of vaccination.

Vail Resorts is one of the first major Colorado companies to release restrictions ahead of the 2021 – 2022 ski season. The company owns Colorado ski resorts at Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckinridge, Crested Butte and Keystone, and dozens more across the country.

According to new protocols, Vail will not have a mountain reservation system, and load lifts and gondolas at normal capacity.

Face coverings will be mandatory in indoor settings, from restaurants and lodging to restroom and retail. Masks will be required on buses, but won’t be required outdoors in lift lines, gondolas or chairlifts, unless required by local public health authorities.

Dining reservations will still be in place, but will open one day prior, and Vail Resorts expects more capacity at dining locations than last year.

The big change is vaccine requirements. Guests ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at indoor restaurants and cafeteria-style services.

“Consistent with the approaches taken by many other large-scale indoor events and venues, we believe this requirement is necessary given the number of guests using these facilities and the fact that guests will not be wearing face coverings while eating and drinking,” the company said under the frequently asked questions section of their release on the season.

Vail Resorts plans on releasing more details on how to verify vaccination status ahead of the ski season.

The company is also requiring vaccinations for it’s employees, and will have them undergo daily health screenings.