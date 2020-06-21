Vail Resorts prepare for limited summer reopening

DILLON, Colo. (KDVR) — Vail Resorts will be reopening their Colorado locations for summer.

“It’s not as big as winter, but it’s certainly an important component for us,” Ryan Huff of Vail Resorts said.

Huff says gondolas will run, however, they will not allow members of different parties inside the gondolas together.

Activities such as hiking, golfing and mountain biking will resume at certain resorts as well.

“There’s going to be a little bit for everyone, but we wanted to make sure people could social distance,” Huff said.

Summer reopening dates for each resort include:

Keystone: June 26

Crested Butte: June 26

Vail: July 1

Beaver Creek: July 1

Breckenridge: July 4

Details are not yet finalized for next ski season in Colorado, but Huff has hope it will look different than the end of this past ski season.

“We have no plans on cutting back for winter,” Huff said.