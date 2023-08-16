DENVER (KDVR) — Vail Resorts released its target opening dates for the winter season, some of which could be as early as mid-October to early November.

There are new trails, fast lifts, and, hopefully, lots of snow.

Depending on early season conditions, Keystone could open as soon as mid-October. Starting this winter, there will be lift access to more than 550 acres in Bergman and Erickson Bowls, which were previously hike-to-ski, along with a new six-person chairlift.

Weather permitting, Breckenridge is set to open on Nov. 10. This season, all four chairlifts on Peak 8 will be high-speed to keep the lines moving. There’s a learning, beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain which can all be accessed through Peak 8.

Vail plans on opening on Nov. 10 as well. It’s still undergoing renovations but there are already three new express trails that connect the mountain to a new destination at Wildwood Smokehouse, which serves BBQ on top of the mountain.

Beaver Creek opens its doors on Nov. 22 with hidden terrains and candy shops to ski through. If you’re looking for steep runs and trees, Grouse Mountain or Stone Creek Chutes provide a thrilling experience.

For a sweet route, Beaver Creek has ice cream, cookies and candy as a ski-in-ski-out option on the top of the mountain.

Crested Butte is targeting Nov. 22 as its opening date. Most of Crested Butte is for advanced skiers, but there’s also a fairly new lift that’s for skiers and riders of all levels. While two-thirds is for extreme skiing, there are still trails for everyone.

If you want to try them all, check out the Epic passes which give you access to most of the mountains.