Vail Resorts is getting a new CEO this fall

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Vail Resorts will have a new leader for the next ski season.

Kirsten Lynch, Vail Resorts’ former Chief Marketing Officer is stepping up to the plate as the new CEO of the company. She will be taking the place of Rob Katz, who will be taking a new role as a chairperson of the board. This switch is said to take place Nov. 1 this year.

Lynch has worked for 10 years with Vail Resorts after experience in leadership with PepsiCo and Kraft Foods.

“It is an honor to lead Vail Resorts as CEO and build upon Rob’s legacy of reimagining the mountain experience,” said Lynch. “I am passionate about this company, the leadership culture we have built and our 55,000 employees who make Vail Resorts the industry leader.”

Katz applauds Lynch’s next step at CEO, saying she is a passionate and driven leader. “Her tremendous enthusiasm for the long-term vitality of our sport and a very high commitment to leadership development within our Company will make her an outstanding leader of Vail Resorts,” said Katz.