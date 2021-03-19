Vail Resorts plans to eliminate reservation system for 2021/22 season

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – Season passes with updated benefits for 2021/22 will be released on March 23, Vail Resorts said in a letter to current pass holders this week.

The overhaul of guest services is already taking place, with technical system updates and the growth of customer service representatives. Online chat is also getting a boost.

The staff has doubled since December, with a goal of quadrupling by May, according to CEO of Vail Resorts Rob Katz.

Along with the news about passes for next season, the resort company said it plans to eliminate the reservation system used this year for COVID-19 safety.

New lifts are opening at Breckenridge, Keystone, Beaver Creek, Crested Butte and Okemo resorts, according to Katz.

Skiers and riders can enjoy more time on the snow, as this year’s season has been extended at Beaver Creek Resort, Keystone Resort and Vail Mountain Resort.

Vail Resorts announced Tuesday the revised closing dates are as follows:

Beaver Creek – Sunday, April 11

Keystone – Sunday, April 11

Vail – Sunday, April 18