Vail Resorts closing for the season due to the coronavirus

DENVER (KDVR)– Vail Resorts announced Tuesday morning that it will close all of its North American resorts and retail stores for the 2019-2020 winter ski season due to the challenges associated with the spread of the coronavirus.

The company said it will consider reopening Breckenridge, Heavenly Mountain Resort in Lake Tahoe and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia in late April/early May, dependening on the situation with COVID-19, as well as weather conditions.



Vail Resorts said it will also close company owned and operated lodging properties Friday, March 20, with final check-ins allowed until 4 p.m. Tuesday. Epic Mountain Express, the Company’s Colorado transportation service, will run through Wednesday, March 18. Both will remain closed until further notice.



“Our decision to end the season now is evidence of the fast-moving situation involving COVID-19, and it was not an easy one to make as we deeply considered the extended impact it will have on our guests, employees and communities,” said Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts. “While it is incredibly disappointing for our Company to mark the end of the season so early, we know it is the most responsible path forward.”



In a release, Vail Resorts said guests can process refunds and credits on pre-purchased lift tickets, lodging, ski and ride school, equipment rentals and more, subject to applicable terms and conditions, using an online form that will be available sometime Tuesday.