Vail Resorts announces opening date, safety plan for ski season amid COVID-19 pandemic

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Vail Resorts announced its opening date Thursday, and a comprehensive, out-front approach in a letter to guests to operating during the 2020-2021 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vail Resorts plans to kick off its North American ski and snowboard season with Keystone opening on Nov. 6, weather permitting.

“We are fortunate that our core experience of skiing and riding takes place outdoors, across huge mountains, offering fresh air and wide-open spaces for our guests. However, to help protect our guests, our employees and our communities amid this pandemic, some changes will be required this season,” said Katz. “It has been our goal to design an approach that can remain in place for all of the 2020/21 season. We do not want to be caught off guard or find ourselves needing to make reactionary changes. Striving for consistency will provide our guests, employees and communities with as much predictability as possible this season, which we believe is worth the extra effort.”

Here’s the plan:

Guests will be required to wear face coverings to get on the mountain and in all parts of resort operations, including in lift lines and riding in lifts and gondolas.

To maintain physical distancing on our chairlifts and gondolas, we will only be seating related parties (guests skiing or riding together) or: two singles on opposite sides of a four-person lift; two singles or two doubles on opposite sides of a six-person lift; or two singles on opposite sides of our larger gondola cabins.

Ski and ride school will be offered and on-mountain dining will be open, but with changes to help keep guests safe.

Mountain access will be managed to ensure guests have the space they need. As such, the Company announced a mountain access reservation system and limits on lift tickets to prioritize its pass holders.

“For the vast majority of days during the season, we believe everyone who wants to get on our mountains will be able to. However, we are not planning for the majority of days, we are planning for every day of the season,” said Katz. “We want to provide assurance to our guests that we will do our very best to minimize crowds at all times – be it a holiday weekend or the unpredictable powder day. We believe this approach will help ensure a safe experience for everyone, while prioritizing access for our pass holders.”

Full details on the pass holder reservation system can be found here. Pass holders receive:

· Exclusive early season access (lift tickets will not go on sale until Dec. 8)

· Access all season with week-of reservations

· Priority Reservation Days to lock in days for the core season before lift tickets go on sale

· Easy-to-use reservation system

To give guests more time to consider the changes, the Company’s Labor Day deadline has been extended to Sept. 17, including the deadline to use pass holder credits from last season.

Scheduled opening dates for each of its resorts can be found here. The Company plans to open all terrain and lifts as soon as possible.