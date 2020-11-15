Vail police search for former IT director who is now a fugitive

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Vail are asking for the public’s help in locating a former IT director for the town who is now a fugitive after he cut off his court-ordered GPS monitoring device on Friday.

Ronald James Braden, 55, was ordered to wear at 24-hour GPS monitoring device as a condition of his release on bond from the Eagle County Detention Facility on Aug. 27 following his arrest on July 4. Braden is the former Information Technology director for the town of Vail who was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, embezzlement of public property, theft, official misconduct, forgery and assault on a peace officer.

FOX31 Problem Solvers was able to obtain body camera footage from police during his July 4 arrest:

These charges resulted from an 18-month investigation in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for theft of public funds. Braden resigned from the town’s employment after his 2018 arrest for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Braden’s most recent arrest occurred on the morning of July 4 near Minturn when he was contacted by Vail officers with an arrest warrant. Braden resisted arrest and two of the three officers were injured. During the arrest, Braden attempted to get back into his vehicle in which a loaded AR-15 rifle was later recovered. Because he is a previous offender, Braden is prohibited from possessing a firearm. During the struggle Braden attempted to disarm one of the officers.

Braden’s GPS device sent a temper alert at 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 13 and then stopped tracking. His two vehicles were found left in separate locations in Edwards and Avon. One vehicle was located at the Avon Walmart at around 1:30 p.m.

Braden was seen on security video being picked up from the Walmart parking lot in a late model silver Toyota 4Runner with factory roof racks and stickers on the back window.

Information gathered and GPS data from Braden’s cell phone indicate he may still be in Eagle County.

While police say he is not known to be a threat to the general public, they warn to exercise caution if you encounter him. He has made threats toward the town of Vail police and law enforcement in general.

If you see him, contact the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at 970-479-2201, or call 911.