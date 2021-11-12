Vail Pass prepares for winter sports season

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Vail Pass is preparing for the winter season and all the winter recreation that comes with it.

Vail Pass Recreation Area will be closing certain recreational roads and opening others to over-the-snow-vehicles for winter time fun starting Nov. 15.

Shrine Pass Road will be closed to wheeled vehicles at Vail Pass and Red Cliff. Resolution Road and McAllister Road will be closed to wheeled vehicles at Camp Hale.

“We typically make this transition in mid-November so we can prepare the area for regular winter grooming,” said Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi.

If you are looking to visit Vail Pass this winter, you may want to plan ahead. Due to the popularity of the area for back country skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers, visitor parking fills up fast. Looking for a parking spot before 9:30 a.m. is advised.

Daily passes to Vail Pass Recreational Area are $10 and seasonal passes are $65. Fee collection starts Nov. 27

For more information on road closings and recreational passes, click here.