VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) –– Vail Mountain announced Monday that it will extend the ski and snowboard season until May 1.

Vail Mountain said that the extension will make this the longest continuous season in Vail Mountain history.

Opening day at the ski area was Nov. 12, 2021.

“We are very excited to be offering our community and guests one additional week to ski and snowboard on Vail Mountain,” said Beth Howard, vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Mountain. “This extension is made entirely possible by the dedicated mountain staff who have worked to provide guests with an outstanding winter season. We are truly grateful for everyone’s hard work to open over 5,100 acres of terrain and for our longest season on record.”

So far this season, the ski area has received 190 inches of natural snowfall and is 97% open, Vail Mountain said Monday.

Vail Mountain received 9 inches of fresh powder over the last 48 hours.