Vail Mountain opens with limited runs, lifts and gondolas

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Vail Mountain opened on Friday with 200 acres of open space for Epic Pass holding skiers and boarders to ride.

The mountain is open to pass holders only until Dec. 7 and reservations are required. Face coverings and social distancing are part of the resort’s protocol.

Eagle County is currently in Level Orange of the state’s COVID-19 dial which means indoor dining is still available. Dine-in reservations on the mountain are not required but encouraged and can be made through the new Time to Dine platform on the EpicMix app.

On-mountain dining will be open at Express Lift in Vail Village Mountain Plaza, Mid Vail and The 10th at the top of Gondola One, Buffaloes at Vail Mountaintop and Eagle’s Nest at the top of Eagle Bahn Gondola (#19).

Vail Mountain suggests guests bring their own snacks and beverages due to limited capacity of dining establishments.

Here is what is currently open to explore on the mountain:

Chairs Open:

Gondola One, Mountaintop Express (#4), Avanti Express (#2), Eagle Bahn Gondola (#19), Born Free Express (#8), Gopher Hill (#12)

Trails Open:

Trails: Swingsville, Ramshorn, Meadows, Upper Lions Way, Gopher Hill, Coyote Crossing, Lodgepole Gulch, Ledges, Cub’s Way, Gitalong Road, Vail Village Catwalk, Born Free