DENVER (KDVR) — One of the most expensive homes in Vail is now available to rent for a dream ski vacation, that is, if you have $10,000 to $20,000 lying around.

The home, known as “The Crown Jewel of Vail,” sold for $57.25 million in 2020, and was the most expensive home sold in Vail, according to The Wall Street Journal. The house was Vail’s highest real estate transaction at the time. Now, it’s available for rent.

The house is divided into two parts: Ethos and Opus.

Home in Vail (Photo credits: Triumph Mountain Properties)

Ethos is the “smaller” part of the house with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and it sleeps 12 people.

It’s 8,559 square feet, which is larger than the average Denver home, but it’s nothing compared to Opus.

Opus has 15,089 square feet with nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms that sleeps 20 people.

The house comes with all the winter essentials from heated terraces and a snow-melting driveway to a fully stocked ski room with adventure equipment and ski essentials.

It’s about 0.1 miles from Vail Village, but you might not even leave the house. There are year-round heated pools and hot tubs, a fitness studio stocked with the latest equipment and a movie theater. There’s also a chef who cooks breakfast daily.

While Opus has a few more rooms (and an extra pool and hot tub), the main difference between Ethos and Opus is the size and price.

Opus is the entire home while Ethos is only part of the home. You can either rent part or all of the home, but Triumph Mountain Properties said it only rents the totality of the home (Opus) or one half (Ethos), never both sides simultaneously.

For Ethos alone, it’s $11,195 a night. If you have an extra $10,000, you could rent Opus for $18,885 a night.

The house is about a five-minute walk from Vail Village, the only caveat to this luxury home is you might not have enough friends – or money – to fill it.