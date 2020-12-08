Vail cancels cloud seeding due to COVID-19 costs

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Vail resorts will not cloud seed this Winter season to save money. The costly Pandemic is cited as the primary reason.

Vail Resorts normally cloud seeds to increase snowfall at ski resorts and more generally in watersheds.

What is cloud seeding and does it work? Meteorologist Chris Tomer put together this graphic to explain:

The most recent study from the National Center for Atmospheric Research says yes it does work.

Researchers found that cloud seeding creates a 5-15% increase in snow accumulation per storm under the right storm setup.

“We tracked the seeding plume from the time we put it into the cloud until it generated snow that actually fell onto the ground,” said Katja Friedrich, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder and lead author of the new study.



