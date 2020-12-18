Vail bar manager cited for occupancy limit violation

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) – The Bridge Street Bar in Vail is suspected of violating occupancy restrictions of a public health order, the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The bar’s manager, 43-year-old Edward Schoenbein, of Avon, was issued a summons for violation of a public health order on Dec. 12, according to the D.A.’s office.

The Bridge Street Bar allegedly had about 80 patrons, double the amount allowed under the Eagle County Public Health Order. The order allows no more than 25% capacity limit for bars, which is no more than 40 people for the Bridge Street Bar, which has a regular occupancy limit of 158 people.

An officer with the Vail Police Department was made aware of the possible violation. A video recording shows about 80 people leaving the bar at 3 a.m.

A violation of the public health order is a class-one misdemeanor. Offenders face up to six months in jail and/or a $500 fine, according to the D.A.’s office.

Schoenbein is scheduled for arraignment on March 17, 2021 in the Eagle County Court, the D.A.’s office said.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,023 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Eagle County and 14 people in the county have died from the virus.