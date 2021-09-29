Vaccine mandate lawsuit filed by 7 DPD officers dismissed by Denver judge

DENVER (KDVR) — The lawsuit seven Denver Police officers filed in response to the city’s vaccine mandate has been dismissed.

The police officers filed the lawsuit after the City of Denver announced last month that all employees of the City of Denver must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30, or face being terminated.

Judge Shelley Gilman said the officers did not exhaust all options before filing the lawsuit, suggesting the officers should have appealed to an administrator first.

According to the mandate, city employees including teachers, police and firefighters are included in the group of more than 10,000 people employed by the city.

Those who are exempt from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate must get their request approved.