DENVER (KDVR) — A vacant warehouse caught fire Saturday morning.

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to the blazes near 13th Avenue and Benton Street where a vacant warehouse was on fire.

The roof of the single-story building partially collapsed, so firefighters said they hit a few hot spots in those void spaces after the main body of the fire was out.

According to a tweet from WMFR, the building is reportedly a place where people experiencing homelessness frequent.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but crews said that there were no injuries reported.