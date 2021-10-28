VA in Aurora to host job fair for non-clinical positions

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will host a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 30, in Aurora.
The VA said the fair is for anyone interested in non-clinical jobs with the health system, which covers more than 44,000 square miles and serves veterans in eastern Colorado and surrounding states.
What jobs are available with the VA in Aurora?
- Housekeeping
- Food service
- Facility management
- Purchasing agents
- Supply chain management
- Medical support assistants
- And many others
What to bring
Applicants must bring:
- Federal resume
- Two forms of government-issued identification
- If applicable: DD-214, VA preference letter, SF-15 and Schedule A letter
VA ECHCS White- and Blue-Collar Hiring Fair
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. to noon
- Location: Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, 1700 N. Wheeling St.