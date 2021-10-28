VA in Aurora to host job fair for non-clinical positions

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Lakewood police and West Metro Fire rescue are reminding drivers to secure their loads following a close call involving an ambulance.

Thursday afternoon, firefighter-paramedics AJ Kallwheit and Chelsea Martinez were driving east on Sixth Avenue near Carr Street when they say an unsecured piece of lumber flew out from the bed of a truck and smashed into the windshield of the ambulance they were in.