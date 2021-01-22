USPS steps up security during second stimulus distribution

DENVER (KDVR) — The United States Postal Service stated it will add additional enforcement action if needed when it comes to mail thieves looking to take stimulus payments out of local mailboxes.

“Here in Colorado, we see mail thieves looking for personal information. But sometimes they are looking for checks, gift cards, things like that,” Eric Manuel, a postal inspector with USPS, said.

The second round of stimulus payments have been on their way to Coloradans since the end of December.

According to the IRS website: If the IRS doesn’t have routing and account information for you for a direct deposit, you will be sent either a check or debit card in the form of an EIP Card. If this applies to you, IRS urges people to carefully watch their mail for either of these during January.

“Postal inspectors are working these cases. Your cameras and surveillance video helps us in catching these people,” Manuel said.

Those eligible for the payment don’t require a minimum income. The IRS stated that those eligible individuals who filed a 2019 joint tax return will receive up to $1,200, and all other eligible individuals will receive up to $600.

If you still haven’t received your stimulus payment and are eligible, you can request a “payment trace to track your payment” only if it has been:

5 days since the deposit date and the bank says it hasn’t received the payment

4 weeks since the payment was mailed by check to a standard address for the first EIP; after Feb. 24, 2021 for the second EIP

6 weeks since the payment was mailed, and you have a forwarding address on file with the local post office for the first EIP; March 10, 2021 for the second EIP

9 weeks since the payment was mailed, and you have a foreign address for the first EIP; March 31, 2021 for the second EIP

Manuel stated that on the ground in cities like Denver, postal inspectors are investigating mail theft complaints along with law enforcement partners.

With the public’s recent focus on their mail, Colorado postal inspectors have seen a small increase in customer reports of mail theft, but have not seen any indication that thieves are targeting EIP checks.

Postal inspectors also sent a bulletin to local law enforcement agencies recently, asking for their increased vigilance for USPS employee safety as they deliver these important stimulus checks.