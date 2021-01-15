USPS removing some collection boxes, adjusting post office hours in Denver ahead of possible protests

Local News

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Some postal facilities in Denver and Colorado Springs will close early on Saturday in advance of possible civil events.

In addition to the early closings, some USPS blue collection boxes will be temporarily moved as a safety precaution.

The following postal facilities will have reduced hours on Saturday, Jan. 16:

FACILITY NAMESTREET ADDRESS ZIPCODESAT WINDOW HOURS START TIMESAT WINDOW SERVICE END TIMESAT LOBBY START TIMESAT LOBBY END TIME
DENVER, CAPITOL HILL STATION1541 N MARION ST8021899989:30 a.m.Noon9:30 a.m.Noon
DENVER, MILE HIGH STATOIN450 W 14TH AVE8020499989:30 a.m.Noon9:30 a.m.Noon
COLORADO SPRINGS MAIN OFFICE201 E PIKES PEAK AVE8090399008:00 a.m.Noon6:00 a.m.Noon
DENVER DOWNTOWN STATION951 20TH ST8020299989:00 a.m.Noon6:00 a.m.Noon

Postal customers can find the closest collection box online.

