USPS removing some collection boxes, adjusting post office hours in Denver ahead of possible protests

DENVER (KDVR) — Some postal facilities in Denver and Colorado Springs will close early on Saturday in advance of possible civil events.
In addition to the early closings, some USPS blue collection boxes will be temporarily moved as a safety precaution.
The following postal facilities will have reduced hours on Saturday, Jan. 16:
|FACILITY NAME
|STREET ADDRESS
|ZIPCODE
|SAT WINDOW HOURS START TIME
|SAT WINDOW SERVICE END TIME
|SAT LOBBY START TIME
|SAT LOBBY END TIME
|DENVER, CAPITOL HILL STATION
|1541 N MARION ST
|802189998
|9:30 a.m.
|Noon
|9:30 a.m.
|Noon
|DENVER, MILE HIGH STATOIN
|450 W 14TH AVE
|802049998
|9:30 a.m.
|Noon
|9:30 a.m.
|Noon
|COLORADO SPRINGS MAIN OFFICE
|201 E PIKES PEAK AVE
|809039900
|8:00 a.m.
|Noon
|6:00 a.m.
|Noon
|DENVER DOWNTOWN STATION
|951 20TH ST
|802029998
|9:00 a.m.
|Noon
|6:00 a.m.
|Noon
Postal customers can find the closest collection box online.