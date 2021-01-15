USPS removing some collection boxes, adjusting post office hours in Denver ahead of possible protests

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Some postal facilities in Denver and Colorado Springs will close early on Saturday in advance of possible civil events.

In addition to the early closings, some USPS blue collection boxes will be temporarily moved as a safety precaution.

The following postal facilities will have reduced hours on Saturday, Jan. 16:

FACILITY NAME STREET ADDRESS ZIPCODE SAT WINDOW HOURS START TIME SAT WINDOW SERVICE END TIME SAT LOBBY START TIME SAT LOBBY END TIME DENVER, CAPITOL HILL STATION 1541 N MARION ST 802189998 9:30 a.m. Noon 9:30 a.m. Noon DENVER, MILE HIGH STATOIN 450 W 14TH AVE 802049998 9:30 a.m. Noon 9:30 a.m. Noon COLORADO SPRINGS MAIN OFFICE 201 E PIKES PEAK AVE 809039900 8:00 a.m. Noon 6:00 a.m. Noon DENVER DOWNTOWN STATION 951 20TH ST 802029998 9:00 a.m. Noon 6:00 a.m. Noon

Postal customers can find the closest collection box online.