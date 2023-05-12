LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Saturday is going to be a very busy day for letter carriers with the United States Postal Service, as it’s the one-day national food drive.

The Stamp Out Hunger is the single largest one-day food drive in the country. Over the 30 years the food drive has been in existence, 1.8 billion pounds of food have been collected. You only have to go as far as your mailbox to make a donation.

“You put food out by the mailbox. We come by and pick it up. We take it back to the post office and the food banks come by and pick it up and then they distribute to people that are needed food,“ Jeffrey Frey, Stamp Out Hunger food drive coordinator, said.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive is not restricted to just the U.S., it’s international as well.

“We go anywhere where there is a U.S. flag. Territories, anything, we had this food drive going,” Frey said.

Once the food drive is over, donations are distributed to those in need through community food banks like the Action Center in Lakewood.

“Food is big. It is huge. We are getting like 200 families a day coming through the Action Center so this drive is hugely important to us,“ Jon Culver with the Action Center Food Bank said.

According to the USPS, over 35 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from. That includes over 5 million seniors.

“There is a need, right? There is so many people that are hurting. They have food insecurity so this is an opportunity for the Postal Service and the National Association of Letter Carriers. They get together and say ‘Hey let’s go ahead and let’s support our communities,’” James Boxrud, spokesperson for the USPS, said.

Sending food to those in need. No postage is required.

