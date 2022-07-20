WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A 6-year-old girl is safe after a U.S. Postal Service worker heard her cries for help from inside a vehicle along his route.

According to Wheat Ridge Police, the girl’s mother pulled over, took fentanyl and passed out.

“I noticed a car was pulled off on the side of the road. There was a funny noise, almost like an engine was revving and then I heard a child’s voice that sounded pretty hysterical. So the second I heard that I just immediately ran over,” Andrew Russell said.

He said he got the girl out of the vehicle and called 911.

“She was saying, like, my mommy’s dead. Her mommy wasn’t moving. So, of course, the child was obviously very freaked out,” Russell said.

Wheat Ridge Police responded to the call and arrested the girl’s mother, who survived.

“I can’t really imagine how traumatic something like that must have been for a small child. I have a little girl of my own so it definitely hit a chord that way,” Russell said.

Russell has only been a letter carrier for seven weeks. While this situation was unique, he said his training helped him prepare for unexpected situations.

“They do go over a lot of things in terms of always be aware of your surroundings, which is really important because all day we are walking around people’s neighborhoods and you do see and hear a lot of things,” he said.

He hopes his story inspires others to take notice of their surroundings and step in to help someone in need.

According to police, the 6-year-old is now safe with another family member.

“She said thank you a couple times and yeah, it meant the world to me that she was just OK,” Russell said.