USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint

DENVER (KDVR) — Federal authorities are investigating after a mail carrier was reportedly robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in Denver.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which handles law enforcement for the U.S. Postal Service, says it happened Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. on the 3200 block of Milwaukee Street.

According to a USPIS spokesperson, two black male suspects allegedly approached the letter carrier and pulled out a gun, taking some things before running away.

No mail or packages were stolen, but unspecified U.S. Postal Service property was reportedly stolen. The letter carrier was not injured, and mail delivery was not impacted.

According to the USPIS, an armed robbery of a postal employee is a federal crime punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

“They’re good people,” neighbor Soth Orn said. “They don’t deserve that stuff. They have kids and families just like us.”

Orn said Denver Police went door to door in the area looking for information. He’s hoping they can track down whoever’s responsible.

“The neighborhood has been quiet and peaceful and the neighbors are friendly,” he said. “I don’t really see people around here doing that type of stuff, so I’m going to assume it’s someone from another area that came here and did that.”

USPS is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, or submit an anonymous tip through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.