DENVER (KDVR) — In order to scale up its operation ahead of the busy holiday season, the United States Postal Service is setting the goal of hiring 1,000 workers in Colorado.

USPS is hosting a week-long hiring blitz in locations across the state to hire mail carriers, handlers and clerks. Generally, starting pay ranges from $18.92 to $21.19 per hour, according to USPS.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, or 16 with proof of a high school diploma. Applicants must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, have U.S. citizenship and a safe driving record, if necessary for the position.

Applicants who can’t attend one of the hiring fairs in person can always apply online. Here are the remaining locations for hiring events in Colorado:

Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Brighton

Johnstown

Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Evergreen

Longmont

Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Golden

Windsor

Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Basalt

Glenwood Springs

Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Denver General Mail Facility

Oct. 29

Aurora Main from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Castle Rock from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Littleton Highlands Ranch from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.