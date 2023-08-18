DENVER (KDVR) — The United States Postal Service is holding a job fair in Denver this weekend.

USPS is anticipating thousands of upcoming job openings. The service said 29% of its current workforce will be eligible to retire in just four years. Plus, the busy holiday season is just a few months away.

So, there will be a lot of jobs to be filled.

Those positions range from mail carriers to IT techs, and even medical staff. There are trained and untrained positions open.

The USPS job fair will be held Saturday, Aug. 19 at Denver’s General Mail Facility, which is located at 7500 E. 53rd Place. The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you’re just starting out, hourly pay will range from $18 per hour to over $22.

Training will be provided for certain positions.