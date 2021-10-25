USPS braces for holiday rush with new sorting machine in Denver

Boxes and packages next to front door during holiday christmas season.

DENVER (KDVR) — The countdown is on to the holiday season with less than 65 days until Christmas, and the U.S. Postal Service has prepared with installations of more than a hundred high-speed package sorting machines.

Denver has landed one of the newest services.

As part of a $40 billion investment, the Denver Processing and Distribution Center has opened a new Package Support Annex where a state-of-the-art package sorting machine will aid in the holiday rush.

“The installation of these additional machines is a game-changer, allowing for 12 times the package sortation capability than manual sortation and a better, more reliable service to our customers locally and beyond,” USPS said in a press release.

Due to the pandemic, e-commerce and online shopping soared, causing demand for package delivery to grow 48% in 2020, USPS said.