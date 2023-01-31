STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Officials with the U.S. Postal Service met with leaders in communities from Silverthorne to Steamboat Springs Tuesday to discuss how they’re fixing the backlog of mail to Colorado mountain communities.

The Problem Solvers have reported on the mail mess in Buena Vista, where rural residents waited weeks to get necessities, including medication, delivered to their homes. The Postal Service sent in workers from Colorado Springs, Pueblo and a worker from out of state to help with the backlog.

While the issues in Buena Vista were staffing-related, James Boxrud, a spokesperson for the Postal Service in Denver, told the Problem Solvers communities including Silverthorne, Dillon and Steamboat Springs are also in need of help.

Boxrud said the Postal Service is meeting with Summit County leadership and congressional leadership Tuesday afternoon to discuss how they’re addressing the problem. The Postal Service will also meet with leaders in Steamboat Springs Tuesday for a similar discussion.

This comes after U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, who represents Chaffee County and Buena Vista, and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, whose district includes Steamboat Springs and Summit County, sent letters to Postal Service leadership calling for a resolution to the lack of service.

Boxrud said both of Colorado’s senators, John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, have also been communicating with the Postal Service to push for answers.

Boxrud told the Problem Solvers the Postal Service sent out a call to all workers in the Western region, offering employees to come to these Colorado mountain communities for 30 to 60 days to help with the backlog. The Postal Service is offering to put those employees up in hotels during that period.

Meanwhile, residents in communities like Steamboat Springs are worried about the backlog, especially with tax season looming, and a lack of critical information like W-2s to properly fill out taxes in time.

“Steamboat is a small town, 13,000 people, not a lot of places to get things so unfortunately we rely on Amazon for getting stuff shipped,” resident David Stroh told the Problem Solvers. “I get an email every day that tells me what’s supposed to be in my mail, so I see all the 1099s and W2s and all the things I need for my taxes that I’m not getting.”

USPS hiring across Colorado mountain towns

The Postal Service has been recruiting people for carrier and clerk positions, especially after the pandemic increased the rate of goods delivered by mail. People interested in working for the Postal Service can apply on the Postal Service website. Applicants have to be 18 years of age or older and pass a drug screening and criminal background investigation.

If you’re interested in a driving position, you must have a valid state driver’s license and safe driving record, along with two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger.