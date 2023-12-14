DENVER (KDVR) — A recent survey from USA Today suggests that getting through security checkpoints at airports might be less stressful if you are behind a Colorado resident.

USA Today surveyed Americans in each state about their habits when it comes to air travel to find where travelers are the most and least efficient.

The survey looked at many aspects of air travel including security, boarding, deplaning, stowing and finding luggage and more.

Coloradans were ranked as the third overall most efficient air travelers in the U.S., behind Wisconsin and Alaska.

A handful of neighboring states were not far behind Colorado. New Mexico was ranked fourth, South Dakota fifth, Montana sixth, and Arizona ninth.

TSA checkpoints

Colorado travelers ranked as the fifth most efficient at security checkpoints. New Mexico was ranked as the most efficient state, and North Carolina was the least efficient at security checkpoints.

The survey also determined the most common mistakes Americans make at TSA checkpoints. According to USA Today, 28% of respondents said they had to be reminded to take off belts or shoes or accidentally went through the scanner with a phone, jewelry or keys.

Coloradans were slightly better than most with this, as 24% say they have accidentally gone through security with those items. Only 13% reported being stopped by TSA for having unauthorized liquids in their bags.

An additional 23% of overall respondents said they forgot to remove electronics like a laptop or tablet from their carry-on.

Most travelers think they’re great at deboarding

USA Today described deplaning as an “art” and a “hot topic.” The survey found that most travelers believed they were skilled when it comes to getting off the plane.

The survey analyzed each state’s readiness to deboard the plane and ranked Coloradans as the sixth most efficient in this part of the process, ahead of New Mexico in seventh and behind Utah in fourth.

Coloradans’ weakness: baggage

Colorado was among the most efficient until it came to baggage. USA Today ranked Colorado as the ninth least efficient state for getting carry-on luggage in overhead bins.

According to the survey, 43% of Colorado travelers say they never struggle to get their carry-on to fit in the overhead compartment.

Colorado was ranked as the 12th most efficient for overpacking.

Meanwhile, though New Yorkers boast a fast-paced lifestyle, the survey found that the fast pace slows down when it comes to New Yorkers getting their carry-on luggage stowed. New Yorkers were ranked as the least efficient with both stowing luggage and overpacking.