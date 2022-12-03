Team USA fans at the British Bulldog on Dec. 3, 2022, to watch the U.S. men’s national team play the Netherlands. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Soccer fans woke up at the crack of dawn Saturday to cheer on the U.S. men’s national team versus the Netherlands. Team USA came up short but fans still enjoyed the match.

“That’s the good thing about USA soccer is that everyone will stay right until that final whistle,” Kevin Tuohy, general manager of the British Bulldog, said on Saturday.

Tuohy said their bar started seeing fans show up around 4:30 Saturday morning and they hit capacity right when they opened. So many people showed up that they shuttled groups of people to a sister bar down the street that also hit capacity.

“We’re by far one of the best. It’s the atmosphere. It’s the fans that we bring out,” Tuohy said.

Fans were decked out in red, white and blue. The majority stayed at the bar until the end of the game.

“I think this country really wants to be good at this sport. When we lose, it breaks a lot of hearts,” Mike, a fan at the British Bulldog, said.

Despite the loss, fans left positive and looking forward to 2026.

“We are still going to celebrate our country and how far we got,” Trey, another fan, said.