DENVER (KDVR) — The United States’ first game in the Women’s World Cup against Vietnam on Friday was all Colorado representation.

Sophia Smith of Windsor scored two goals, and Lindsey Horan of Golden scored the third and final goal of the game. Vietnam did not score any goals.

It was the Cup opener for the U.S. team that is hoping to win a record third consecutive Women’s World Cup title.

The United States has a new cast of players at this World Cup, including 14 who are making their first appearance in soccer’s biggest tournament. Among them is 18-year-old phenom Alyssa Thompson and up-and-comer Trinity Rodman, the 20-year-old daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

Smith, just 22 years old, was named National Women’s Soccer League’s Most Valuable Player and U.S. Soccer’s Player of the Year last year. She

Smith plays for the Portland Thorns FC and played youth soccer for Real Colorado.

Horan, 29, already has one Cup under her belt. She plays in France for Olympique Lyonnaise.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.