DENVER (KDVR) — Congressman Doug Lamborn announced Friday that he will not seek reelection in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District during an interview on the Richard Randall Show.

Lamborn has been the representative for Colorado’s 5th congressional district since 2007.

“Richard, I will not be running for reelection. I am going to retire at the end of 2024, so the 5th Congressional District seat will be open,” Lamborn said in the interview.

Lamborn, currently 69 years old, noted that he is “not getting any younger,” and said he wants to spend more time with his family.

He said he has some ongoing projects and other “vital things” that he will focus on.

“I won’t be doing any politics, I’ll be concentrating on legislating so maybe I’ll even get more done than before, so this will be a good year, this will be a good strong year,” he said.

Lamborn said he does not know the details of what is to come in the future.