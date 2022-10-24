DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire more than 1,000 employees ahead of the holiday season. A job fair is taking place along the Front Range to draw qualified applicants.

Some in the metro area have complained about slow mail service over the past few months.

The Postal Service told the Problem Solvers that many locations are still trying to recover from pandemic-related staffing problems.

One carrier, who did not want to be identified, told FOX31 that the disrupted flow of mail service is difficult for those working hard to maintain standards on their routes.

“It’s defeating. You’re just embarrassed and you want to try to give the best service to the public,” he said.

The Postal Service issued the following statement to the Problem Solvers:

“We have thousands of hard-working and dedicated employees in Colorado who are committed to serving their communities. But we are aggressively expanding our workforce to provide much needed assistance to our current employees. Working for the Postal Service allows you to make a real impact to your family, friends and neighborhood. It’s a satisfying career with excellent benefits and pay. With so much uncertainty in the job market right now, the Postal Service is a solid choice.” U.S. Postal Service

From mail carrier sub to Postmaster

Shana Mansfield told FOX31 that she has enjoyed a successful career with the Postal Service.

“I started as a substitute mail carrier — it’s called a real carrier associate — in 1994,” she said. Today, Mansfield is the Morrison Postmaster.

“With a full career, federal benefits, so you get your health insurance, you get retirement, you get a pension insurance and paid time off,” she said.

Mansfield encourages anyone looking for employment to join the Postal Service team.

“We want you to come on board and want you to make a career out of it and stick around,” she said.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, or 16 with proof of a high school diploma, able to pass a criminal background check and drug screening and have U.S. citizenship and a safe driving record, if necessary for the position.

Anyone interested in employment can apply online.

Hiring events are scheduled from Oct. 24-29 throughout the Denver metro. Learn more about those here.