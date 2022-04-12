DENVER (KDVR) – At 0700 hours Tuesday, the USS Nimitz dropped anchor at Thomas Jefferson High School – sort of.

It’s a bit difficult to get a physical United States Navy ship to Denver, but the Navy was able to bring a state-of-the-art mobile virtual reality experience to the students.

It’s part of a recruitment program that includes a $25,000 signing bonus for people who sign up before June.

“I’ve been in recruiting 11 years and I’ve never seen a $25,000 bonus, that is crazy,” Chief Petty Officer Jericus Lewis said.

The hope is the Nimitz will spark an interest in a career in the Navy.

“The Nimitz is supposed to give you an experience of being on a special warfare mission extracting the Navy SEALs from the beach,” Lewis said.

One of the Navy’s old recruitment slogans was “Join the Navy see the world,” now the big draw is technology.

As Thomas Jefferson HS students shuffle in and out the faux flat top to experience the virtual reality combat mission, the Navy hopes some of these kids get hooked.

“I just thought it was really fun the first time and I really want to try the experience again knowing what’s going to happen, and I’m really thinking about joining the Navy,” Hassan Almutkassi, a Thomas Jefferson High School student, said.